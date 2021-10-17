Senvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 296,026 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 296,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $11,059,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $7,606,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

