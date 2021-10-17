MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 9,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,339. MusclePharm has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -66,850.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

