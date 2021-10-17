MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 420,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,451. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in MarketWise by 28.1% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 7.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

