ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

