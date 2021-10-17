Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FMAO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 9,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $940,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.