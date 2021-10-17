The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

