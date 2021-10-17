Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $42,143.33

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $42,143.33 and approximately $4,584.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00304448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

