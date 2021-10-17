Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.09% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ADUS remained flat at $$77.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

