King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 11,356 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $255,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $426,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

