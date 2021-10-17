King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $154,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,922,000 after acquiring an additional 294,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 684,160 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,374. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

