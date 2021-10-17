Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

