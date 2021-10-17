Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $92.45 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

