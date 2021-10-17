Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 466 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $628.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $633.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

