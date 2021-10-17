Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is FSA Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,612. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.