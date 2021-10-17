Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Bought by Continental Grain Co.

Continental Grain Co. raised its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Alico comprises about 9.5% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continental Grain Co. owned 11.00% of Alico worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

ALCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $76,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.41. 39,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.