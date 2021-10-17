Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Trimmed by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

