Anson Funds Management LP Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTST opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $963.03 million and a PE ratio of -2,433.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.