Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,807 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.56% of MoneyGram International worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 118,690 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

MGI stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $712.83 million, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.