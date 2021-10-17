Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 48,476 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.