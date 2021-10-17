Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.