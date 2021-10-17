Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $314.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

