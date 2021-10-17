Ossiam Invests $368,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

