JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 82.9% in September

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,280,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

