Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 610.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $81.03 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.39, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.