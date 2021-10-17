Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $195,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

