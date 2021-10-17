Elgethun Capital Management Sells 64,164 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

