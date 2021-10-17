C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,230 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

