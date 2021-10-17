C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 717 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 161,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.