C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

