C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 530 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $203,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 576,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.