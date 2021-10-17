Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nokia makes up approximately 2.0% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,341,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,003,836. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

