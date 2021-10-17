Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the quarter. Root makes up about 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Root were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Root stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 4,315,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

