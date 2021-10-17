Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $60.03

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.03.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 38.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,950 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

