Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506. Unico American has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.14.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

