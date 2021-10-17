TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TORM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 101,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $598.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $991,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

