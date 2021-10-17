ODIN PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $14,508.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00107215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.42 or 1.00000126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.45 or 0.06287480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025296 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

