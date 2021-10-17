PAID Network Trading Up 4.9% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $40.51 million and $696,274.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00107215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.42 or 1.00000126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.45 or 0.06287480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025296 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

