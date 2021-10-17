Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 288 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 177,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.