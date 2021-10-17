Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $333.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion and a PE ratio of -109.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,009,610 shares of company stock worth $301,484,873. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.45.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

