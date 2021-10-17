Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 673,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 445,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

