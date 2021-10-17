Lincoln National Corp Buys New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $690.33 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $695.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

