Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.