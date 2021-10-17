Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.