C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,006,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.

