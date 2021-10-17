C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 33,581 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,581 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

