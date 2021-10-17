RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZON stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

