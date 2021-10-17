RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $5.26 Million Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 540,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTPA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

