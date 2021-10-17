RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 670,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Ares Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $15,551,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

