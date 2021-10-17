Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,724 shares during the period. Silver Crest Acquisition makes up approximately 3.1% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

