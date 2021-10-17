Stevard LLC Invests $3.20 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $115.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05.

