Stevard LLC Invests $3.20 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $115.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.